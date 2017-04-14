Southern gardens topic of April BVGC meeting

During Bayou Vista Garden Club’s April meeting, member Annita Blanco provided brochures and shared pictures of the Southern gardens that she has visited. The Louisiana gardens included Hodges Gardens, New Orleans City Park, Longue Vue House and Gardens, and Houmas House and Garden. The out-of-state gardens visited were Moss Mountain Farm and Garvans Woodland Gardens in Arkansas, and Bellingrath Gardens in Alabama.

She gave helpful information and tips when visiting the various gardens. The Blanco home garden was also included in the presentation.

Horticulture Chairman Jean Chauvin displayed the horticulture exhibit, “Moses in the Cradle” (Tradescantia spathacea). This tropical perennial grows in low, spreading clumps that reach about a foot tall, she said. The glossy, sword-shaped leaves are held upright, so both the deep green tops and rich purple undersides are visible. The foliage is evergreen in frost-free areas. Moses-in-the cradle blossoms are small, white flowers tucked into purple bracts.

Blanco, the club’s wildlife conservation chairman, presented information about the use of cypress mulch. She discussed some of the myths of use and gave alternative choices for mulching.

President Donna Bucci announced awards presented at the Louisiana Garden Club Federation Convention and Deep South Region Convention held in New Orleans.

In the LGCF noncompetitive awards, Bayou Vista Garden Club received Garden Club Achievement-Gold Seal with ribbon, Horticulture Honor Roll-Gold Seal, Arbor Day Certificate of Merit, and Special Conservation Award. In the LGCF competitive awards category, the club was presented with Publicity Press Book (small clubs) Second Place Award and Website (small clubs) First Place Award.

At the Deep South Region Convention, Bayou Vista Garden Club was awarded First Place, Fourth Grade for Youth Sculpture done by Katelyn Bucci. The club was also presented with a Deep South Region Director’s Commendation for its contribution to the Deep South Natural Disasters — Louisiana Project. The Deep South Region is composed of Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and Tenn-essee.

Donna Richard was presented with a lifetime membership in Louisiana Garden Club Federation, a gift from her husband Doyle Richard.

Darlene Aucoin and Suzan Fangue served as hostesses for the meeting. The floral design, “Easter Friendship,” was created by the duo. The flowers and foliage for the design were obtained from the gardens of family and friends and included various ferns, Gerbera daisy, gladiolas, alstroemeria and African iris.

The door prize winner was Carol Schaub.