The significance of Croagh Patrick to Christians

Croagh Patrick is a steep mountain in County Mayo in Ireland. It is situated five miles from the town of Westport. The mountain’s summit soars above the surrounding countryside and enables those who manage to reach the top a magnificent view of Clew Bay.

The mountain is significant in Irish history because it was both a place of worship predating the arrival of Christianity in the country, but also the place St. Patrick was purported to have completed a 40-day Lenten ritual in the 5th century. Croagh Patrick is considered the holiest mountain in Ireland.

Each year on the last Sunday of July, which coincides with the pagan festival of Lughnasadh, thousands of people climb Croagh Patrick, also called The Reek or Patrick’s Sacred Mountain, to reach the summit.

The Irish heritage resource YourIrish.com estimates that between 30,000 and 40,000 people make the pilgrimage each year, most of them barefoot. Most consider it an important spiritual milestone.

Weather may prevent individuals from scaling the mountain during the month of March, but visiting the site is something that many tourists and native Irish alike aspire to do at some point in their lives.

According to the Croagh Patrick Visitor Centre, the first stop is the Saint Patrick’s statue, which was erected in 1928 by Reverend Father Patterson. In addition to viewing the statue and taking in some amazing views, visitors can stop in the Visitor Centre, known as “Teach na Miasa,” which means “house of the dishes.”

It is believed the monks of nearby Murrisk Abbey washed their utensils in the stream that runs alongside the road to the center, called “Bóthar na Miasa (road of the dishes),” hence the name. A restaurant and craft shop are housed in Teach na Miasa.

There are many sights to see and rich history to learn along the trek. An archaeological excavation performed during the 1990s at the mountain discovered the remains of a small chapel dating to the time of St. Patrick, helping to solidify the authenticity of his Lenten pilgrimage so long ago.

Croagh Patrick is a symbolic place that heralds Ireland’s Christian roots.