Shannon is next AGU series artist beginning Oct. 18

Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery is hosting Colleen Shannon of New Orleans for its next “Welcome Back Home” series artist.

Shannon was reared in Morgan City, lived in Texas and Pennsylvania, then later returned to Morgan City to practice her art in her studio on Front Street before moving on again to New Orleans.

She is an abstract expressionist who has been influenced by Dekooning, Matisse, Picasso and Warhol. Since her relocation to New Orleans, she has been featured in a couple of New Orleans galleries and she sells her art in the French Quarter on St. Ann Street.

Shannon’s Welcome Back Home show will feature a variety of media including prints, watercolor, oils and more. A show-opening reception is 6 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 18 and the public is invited to attend.

The show will hang from Oct. 18 to Nov. 28 at the AGU Everett Street Gallery located at 201 Everett St. in Morgan City. Gallery hours are 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

The downtown gallery is a public showplace and an art education venue.