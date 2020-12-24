Serve potato pancakes for holiday celebrations

Potato pancakes are traditionally served during Chanukah celebrations. This dish is often referred to as “latkes,” a Yiddish word that loosely translates to “little oily thing.”

Potato pancakes are not exclusive to Jewish celebrations and cuisine. Many potato pancake recipes are quite similar. They involve only a few ingredients and fry up in a flash.

LATKES

3 large potatoes, peeled and shredded

1 small onion, shredded

3 large eggs

1 tsp. salt

2 Tbsp. all-purpose flour, or as needed

½ cup vegetable oil

1. Place potatoes and onion into a bowl, and stir in eggs, salt and flour as needed to make the mixture hold together. With wet hands, scoop up about 1/3 cup of the mixture per patty, and form into flat round or oval shapes.

2. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet over medium heat until it shimmers, and gently place the patties into the hot oil. Fry until the bottoms are golden brown and crisp, 5 to 8 minutes, then flip with a spatula and fry the other side until golden.

3. Line a colander or strainer with two paper towels, and drain the cooked latkes in the colander. Serve hot.

Recipe by AllRecipes.com.