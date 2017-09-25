September St. Mary AARP meeting held

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting Sept. 11 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4 to 5:30 p.m. and bingo until 6:15 p.m. During that time, flu shots were offered to the members by Walgreen’s Pharmacy.

The meeting and meal sponsors for September were St. Mary Parish Sheriff Mark Hebert and State Sen. Bret Allain. Hebert spoke to the membership and introduced his staff.

Attendees were served a meal consisting of shrimp gumbo, rice and potato salad. The meal was prepared by Floyd and Shirley Hymel, and Sterling and Pat Fryou.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants were recognized with a cake donated by M C Bank.