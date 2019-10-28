Article Image Alt Text

Patterson Garden Club Treasurer Iris Roy presents Cleo Scott with a gift of appreciation following his presentation at the club’s Oct. 24 meeting. Scott, a wood carver, explained his craft and displayed many of his lifelike carvings.
Cohosts for the Oct. 24 Patterson Garden Club meeting were Ginger Griffin and Sharon Larson.

Scott displays carvings during PGC meeting

Wood carver Cleo Scott was guest speaker at the Patterson Garden Club Oct. 24 meeting.
He shared his carvings with the garden club including his lifelike birds, ducks and flowers. Each realistic piece is carved by hand with a special knife. Tupelo wood is used then painted with acrylics.
Treasurer Iris Roy presented Scott a gift of appreciation at the conclusion of his presentation.
Plans were made for a swamp tour on Nov. 16 and the Blue Star Veterans Service on Nov. 7 at Patterson Junior High School.
Cohosts for the meeting were Ginger Griffin and Sharon Larson.

