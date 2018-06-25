Satchmo SummerFest sets lineup

NEW ORLEANS — French Quarter Festivals announces the complete music lineup and more for the 18th Annual Satchmo SummerFest presented by Chevron. The premier American festival dedicated to the life, legacy, and music of New Orleans’ native son, Louis “Satchmo” Armstrong, Satchmo SummerFest takes place at the Jazz Museum at the Mint on Aug. 3-5, 2018.

Daily admission is $5 (children 12 and under are free) to help support local musicians and pay for the event. Admission also provides access to indoor activities like Pops’ Playhouse for Kids powered by Entergy and the Satchmo Legacy Stage featuring discussions and presentations by renowned Armstrong scholars. For more details, visit the website satchmosummerfest.org.

Eight Artists Make Festival Debuts

Grammy-winning Soul Queen of New Orleans, Irma Thomas makes her Satchmo SummerFest debut. The celebrated artist and recent Tulane honorary doctorate recipient is internationally known. Her numerous awards include several Grammy nominations, a 2007 Grammy for After the Rain, W.C. Handy Award, Offbeat Magazine Award, Big Easy Award, and induction into the Blues Hall of Fame.

Thomas, who performs on Aug. 5, said “Mr. Armstrong was an influence on a lot of young children, including me. I never thought I would be in the business but then saw him as King Zulu when I was nine years old. That parade passed right in front of my house and left such an impression!”

Other 2018 Satchmo SummerFest debuts include: Aurora Nealand & The Royal Roses, Bonerama, Doyle Cooper Jazz Band, Dwayne Burns and His New Orleans Band, James Williams, Mayumi Shara & New Orleans Jazz Letters, and Where Ya At Brass Band.

Two tented stages will provide three days of musical performances. The lineup includes returning favorites Big Chief Donald Harrison Jr., Bill Summers & Jazalsa, Corey Henry’s Treme Funktet, Ellis Marsalis, Jeremy Davenport, Preservation Brass, and a Trumpet Tribute presented by Popeyes featuring Ashlin Parker. Visit the festival’s website.

Kickoff Party Tickets Available

On Aug. 2, Satchmo SummerFest will kick-off with a fundraiser to benefit French Quarter Festivals. An Evening of Music by John Bouttè takes place at the historic Omni Royal Orleans. The 2018 Spirit of Satchmo winners Ashlin Parker, Bethany Bultman and Ellis Mars-alis will be honored at the event.

Tickets are $65 per person or $100 per couple and available online at satchmosummerfest.org.

Poster Designer

New Orleans artist Lionel Milton is this year’s Satchmo SummerFest poster artist. Milton started his career as a graffiti artist, and his colorful style and vibrant energy are captured in the poster, which features a young Louis Armstrong.

Milton has been commissioned by collectors and companies worldwide, including Uber, ESPN, Red Bull, and Heineken. “I am honored to create the 2018 Satchmo poster,” said Milton. “As an artist and native New Orleanian, Satchmo’s music was part of my childhood. He was one of the greatest cultural contributors ever! My art is like visual jazz.”