“Swamp Idyl,” a signed Collette P. Heldner original oil on a 24-by-20 canvas, is one of the offerings in the “Remote Raffle Affair” fall fundraising activity by the Friends of LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden.
—LSU AgCenter photo
Raffle replaces 'Wine and Roses' fundraiser
BATON ROUGE — A long-standing fall fundraising activity by the Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is taking on a different look in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Wine and Roses is replacing the traditional outdoor dinner in the rose garden with a “Remote Raffle Affair” that began on Sept. 14 and will continue until Nov. 23.
People can celebrate the riches of the Botanic Gardens during social distancing by participating in a raffle of 20 curated baskets full of one-of-a-kind artwork, gifts, décor, memorabilia and experiences, said Botanic Gardens director Jeff Kuehny.
Each basket also comes with a bottle of wine, a bottle of prosecco, two wine glasses and a custom-designed floral bouquet.
Individuals can go online and purchase raffle tickets for one or more baskets.
Tickets are one for $25, five for $100, 15 for $200 and 30 for $300 and are available exclusively online at http://bit.ly/wineandrosesraffle.
The raffle will end and tickets will be drawn for each basket Nov. 23.
All proceeds support the building of the Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center.