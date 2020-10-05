Raffle replaces 'Wine and Roses' fundraiser

BATON ROUGE — A long-standing fall fundraising activity by the Friends of the LSU AgCenter Botanic Gardens at Burden is taking on a different look in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Wine and Roses is replacing the traditional outdoor dinner in the rose garden with a “Remote Raffle Affair” that began on Sept. 14 and will continue until Nov. 23.

People can celebrate the riches of the Botanic Gardens during social distancing by participating in a raffle of 20 curated baskets full of one-of-a-kind artwork, gifts, décor, memorabilia and experiences, said Botanic Gardens director Jeff Kuehny.

Each basket also comes with a bottle of wine, a bottle of prosecco, two wine glasses and a custom-designed floral bouquet.

Individuals can go online and purchase raffle tickets for one or more baskets.

Tickets are one for $25, five for $100, 15 for $200 and 30 for $300 and are available exclusively online at http://bit.ly/wineandrosesraffle.

The raffle will end and tickets will be drawn for each basket Nov. 23.

All proceeds support the building of the Burden Museum & Gardens Welcome Center.