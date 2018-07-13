Quilt Show set July 24-Aug 11

The annual Quilt Show will be held July 24 through Aug. 11 at the Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery at 201 Everett St. in Morgan City. Guilds showing quilts will be Cane Cutters from Houma and Rumpled Quilts from Patterson. An open house will be 6-8 p.m. July 24. Show hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays-Fridays and 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. The free show will also feature a raffle of the shown 94-by-88½ quilt. Tickets are $1. For show information or to purchase raffle tickets call 985-395-3146. Tickets will also be available at the show.