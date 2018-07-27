—The Daily Review/Zachary Fitzgerald

Quilt Show runs through Aug. 11

Fri, 07/27/2018 - 8:56am

Members of the Rumpled Quilts Guild of Patterson and Cane Cutters Quilting Guild of Houma hosted an open house Aug. 24 for the annual Quilt Show at Artists Guild Unlimited Everett Street Gallery located at 201 Everett St. in Morgan City. The free show continues through Aug. 11. Show hours are 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. From left, are Tina Levron, Helene Allen, Esther Gilmore, Sue Williams, Agatha Wiggins, Jamie Elfert and Pat Gray.

