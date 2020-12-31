Popular health-based resolutions

Resolutions that focus on health and fitness are made each year. Numerous people are eager to lose weight, improve their physical fitness levels or even stop habits that can hinder their mental or physical wellness.

As the new year ticks closer, individuals can explore these popular resolutions as they get on the path to better health.

1. Commit to quit. The American Cancer Society says about half of all Americans who keep smoking will die due to the habit. Smoking kills more Americans than alcohol, car accidents, guns, HIV, and illegal drugs combined. Smoking not only causes cancer, it also damages nearly every part the body, including the bones, reproductive organs, mouth, skin, eyes, and blood vessels. Quitting can help reverse the effects of years of smoking.

2. Limit alcohol intake. The phrase “everything in moderation” applies to alcohol consumption. Excessive consumption of alcohol can lead to liver and kidney damage. When these organs are not functioning properly, they cannot filter toxins out of the body, resulting in potentially irreparable damage. Resolve to cut down on alcohol consumption if you are drinking more than two drinks per day.

3. Address stress. It’s easy to underestimate the effects of stress on the mind and body. Left unchecked, stress can contribute to heart disease, obesity, diabetes, and high blood pressure, says the Mayo Clinic. Resolving to reduce stress by adopting certain techniques can improve self-esteem and mood.

4. Exercise more readily. Physician Partners of America states that exercise can improve mood and sleep, help people control their weight, reduce the risk of heart disease, improve bone and muscle strength, and potentially extend their lives. Resolving to exercise doesn’t require drastic changes. Small steps can add up to big results.

5. Visit the doctor. Too often people put off going to the doctor until something is wrong with their health. It is much better to be proactive and avoid illness through testing and conversations with a physician. Doctors may be able to recognize symptoms and risk factors that could be indicative of future illness. Routine physical exams also will check cholesterol and glucose levels, monitor blood pressure and include other preventive care options.

6. Improve your diet. Eating more meals made at home and incorporating more fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and lean protein into your meals can improve overall health.

Healthy changes top the list of New Year’s resolutions each year. Certain resolutions can greatly improve overall health.