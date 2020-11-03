Podiatrists remind diabetics to not neglect care of feet

The American Podiatric Medical Association is marking November’s Diabetes Awareness Month with a public education campaign designed to urge the 34 million Americans living with diabetes to keep their regular health-care appointments, the association’s news release states.

The campaign, “Keep Your Appointment, Keep Your Feet,” provides strategies for maintaining control of diabetes during the pandemic and information about when to seek care for a foot or ankle concern.

“People with diabetes are at high risk from COVID-19,” said APMA President Seth A. Rubenstein, DPM. “They should absolutely take appropriate precautions, such as wearing masks in public and avoiding large gatherings. In addition to taking such precautions, they also must continue to monitor and care for their diabetes.”

In fact, Rubenstein said, the risks of avoiding diabetes care are much higher than the risk of exposure to the coronavirus in a medical facility.

Physicians’ practices are taking extensive precautions to keep patients and providers alike safe during the pandemic. Safeguards include additional PPE, requirements for patients to wear masks, social distancing in waiting areas, temperature checks, pre-appointment questionnaires, disinfection between patients, and more. Virtual appointments may also be available.

“We’re encouraging people with diabetes to keep their appointments to keep their feet,” said Priya Parthasarathy, DPM, chair of the APMA communications committee. “During the pandemic, we want patients to stay active, stay alert, and stay in contact with their podiatrist.”

Patients can stay active by engaging in regular exercise, the news release states. They should stick to a sensible diet designed to help control their blood sugar and keep all their appointments with their diabetes care team.

They can stay alert by being vigilant about daily foot exams, looking for changes in color or temperature of the feet and new injuries. Diabetics should wear shoes, even around the house. Patients can stay in contact by keeping their regular health-care appointments, especially with their podiatrist.

If they notice a change in their feet or sustain an injury, they should contact their podiatrist immediately, states the news release.

To learn more about the campaign, visit www.apma.org/diabetes.

The American Podiatric Medical Association is comprised of podiatrists. Doctors of Podiatric Medicine are qualified by their education, training and experience to diagnose and treat conditions affecting the foot, ankle and structures of the leg. All practicing APMA members are licensed by the state in which they practice podiatric medicine. For more information, visit www.apma.org.