Pizza for Police provided by Chi Chapter

Chi Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society extended a gesture of gratitude for the hard work and dedication to the local police departments recently. Chi members “Pizza for Police” project provided an opportunity to show support to those that work tirelessly to ensure the community’s families and schools are safe. Provided pizza were members of the Berwick, Patterson and Morgan City police departments. The local chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is comprised of active and retired women educators whose mission is to promote professional and personal growth of women educators and excellence in education.