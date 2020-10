Patterson High School homecoming court presented Oct. 15

Members of Patterson High School’s homecoming court were presented during homecoming festivities Oct. 15. Kylan Griffin was named king during the evening. Seated from left are Logan Gore, Chelsea Loredo, Alexis Bernadou, Randalyn Paul, Aarolyn Hartman, Hayden Adams, Kylia Gregory, Mallory Mendoza, Katelyn Fabre and DeAsha Williams. Standing from left are Randan Paul, Josiah Fields, Jadon Hawkins, Jose Rivera, Joseph Larson, Griffin, Dylan Fabre, Kaden Samuels, Patrick Bazile, Michael Brown and Dalton Cooper. On hand but not pictured are Queen Reagan Lindsey, who was crowned Oct. 16 during the homecoming game, and Emily Harris.