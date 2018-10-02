—Wade Gussman Photography

Patterson High Homecoming Week proclaimed

Tue, 10/02/2018 - 10:05am

Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan recently signed a proclamation for Patterson High School Homecoming Week, Oct. 9-14. Festivities include the homecoming parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 11 followed by the bonfire, pep rally and gumbo dinner at the school. The Oct. 12 homecoming football game will feature the Lumberjacks vs. Abbeville at 7 p.m. where the homecoming queen will be crowned. The homecoming dance on Oct. 13 at PHS will feature the crowning of the homecoming king. Seated from left are court members Makayla Vining, Madison Gouaux and Mackenzie Marcel, Grogan, Principal Lane Larive, and court members Kayla Baudoin and Angie Gros. Middle row from left are court members Auston Hebert, Tyreioanna Tillman, Asiayana Bridget, Kara Lawrence, Makayla Knight, Patrice Bazille, Hannah Boudreaux, Katelyn Larson and Ken Sampey. Back row from left are court members James Butler, AJ Robertson, Austin Harden, Tron’yonte Clark, Irvin Celestine, Daniel Curci, JaQuinton Washington and Noah Bryant.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2018