Patterson High Homecoming Week proclaimed

Patterson Mayor Rodney Grogan recently signed a proclamation for Patterson High School Homecoming Week, Oct. 9-14. Festivities include the homecoming parade at 4 p.m. Oct. 11 followed by the bonfire, pep rally and gumbo dinner at the school. The Oct. 12 homecoming football game will feature the Lumberjacks vs. Abbeville at 7 p.m. where the homecoming queen will be crowned. The homecoming dance on Oct. 13 at PHS will feature the crowning of the homecoming king. Seated from left are court members Makayla Vining, Madison Gouaux and Mackenzie Marcel, Grogan, Principal Lane Larive, and court members Kayla Baudoin and Angie Gros. Middle row from left are court members Auston Hebert, Tyreioanna Tillman, Asiayana Bridget, Kara Lawrence, Makayla Knight, Patrice Bazille, Hannah Boudreaux, Katelyn Larson and Ken Sampey. Back row from left are court members James Butler, AJ Robertson, Austin Harden, Tron’yonte Clark, Irvin Celestine, Daniel Curci, JaQuinton Washington and Noah Bryant.