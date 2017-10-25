In attendance at the Oct. 14 Patterson Garden Club meeting were, top photo from left, guest Denise Baxter and members Ginger Griffin, Juanita Bienvenu, Iris Roy, Sharon Larson, Lisa Wilson, Daisy LeBlanc, Donna Ruffin and Evelyn Estay. Members toured Bayou Teche, below, with Captain John Burke, owner of Captain Caviar Swamp Tours in Patterson.
—Submitted Photos
Patterson Garden Club meets, tours
The Patterson Garden Club meeting on Oct. 14 was held at the home of Iris Roy. During the meeting, led by President Evelyn Estay, members discussed upcoming District 3 meeting set for Oct. 26 in Abbeville and the Blue Star Marker Ceremony to be held at Patterson Junior High School on Nov. 3.
Co-hostesses for the meeting were Evelyn Estay and Sharon Larson.
After the short meeting, members went on a Captain Caviar Swamp Tour of Bayou Teche piloted by owner John Burke.