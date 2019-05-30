Patterson Garden Club installs officers

Officers were installed during the May 22 Patterson Garden Club meeting held at the home of member Iris Roy.

Installed as co-presidents were Evelyn Estay and Juanita Bienvenu. Other officers installed were Vice President Ginger Griffin, Treasurer Roy and Secretary Sharon Larson. Installing the officers was member Linda Thomas.

The floral program highlighted the club flower, the daylily. Hybrid daylilies were presented to make an arrangement by the officers.

Also during the meeting, Lisa Wilson, member and Patterson Branch Library manager, accepted the book “Vintage Roses” from Larson which was donated by the club in memory of former member Cleo Picou.

Summer plans during the club’s hiatus include the district meeting on June 5 and sponsoring the July birthday party at the Patterson Healthcare Center.