Ogden Museum holding membership drive

Now through Aug. 31, the Ogden Museum Summer Membership Drive is underway.

Most people joining the Ogden Museum of Southern Art or renewing a members will receive a 25% discount on membership.

The museum is located at 925 Camp St. in New Orleans

Membership Levels

Individual – $45

—Unlimited free admission to the Ogden Museum of Southern Art.

—Free admission to Ogden After Hours, White Linen Night, Art for Arts’ Sake and other Museum programming.

—Free admission to Ogden Museum exhibition opening receptions.

—Free admission to gallery talks, panel discussions and book events.

—10% discount in the Ogden Museum Store.

—10% discount for all items sold at Art of Giving holiday event.

—Discounted ticket prices for select special events.

—Discounts at the ‘O’ Bar.

—Discounted rates on group tours.

—Quarterly calendar of programs and events.

—Half-price guest tickets.

—20% discount for New Orleans Film Society’s “Moviegoer” or “Take Two” membership levels. You’ll receive the discount code upon purchasing your Ogden Museum membership.

—BEARCAT CBD to offer Ogden Museum members 20% off of meals at BEARCAT CBD. Show Ogden membership card for the discount.

—Drive Lagniappe: Ogden Museum sticker set and two 2 drink tickets for the ‘O’ Bar.

Dual – $75

All the benefits of individual membership, times two, plus:

—Free admission to over 1,000 museums throughout the United States and Canada through the North American Reciprocal Museum program.

—Membership Drive Lagniappe: Ida Kohl-meyer sketchbook, Ogden Museum sticker set and two drink tickets for the ‘O’ Bar.

Family – $93.75

All the benefits of dual membership, plus:

—Additional memberships for all children ages 18 and under.

—Free or discounted admission to family friendly events including Family Fair, Family Day, family workshops, and family educational programming during Ogden After Hours.

—10% tuition discount for Ogden Museum Summer Camps.

—Membership Drive Lagniappe: 3D craft kit by Studio Roof, William Christenberry poster and two drink tickets for the ‘O’ Bar

Supporting – $187.50

All the benefits of Family membership, plus:

—Receive invitations to evening preview receptions for major exhibitions.

—Free admission for two guests.

—Two free admission passes for unaccompanied guests.

—Membership Drive Lagniappe: “From Terra to Verde: The Art of Sharon Kopriva” and two drink tickets for the ‘O’ Bar.

Kohlmeyer Circle – $131.25 individual or $262.50 couple

The Kohlmeyer Circle is composed of young art patrons and collectors ages 21-45 with a passion for Southern art and advancing the Museum’s mission.

—Members enjoy all the benefits of a supporting membership plus special behind-the-scenes tours, invitations to select Board and Richardson Society events, an annual evening reception with the director and much more.

—Membership Drive Lagniappe: Limited edition KC tote bag and two drink tickets for the ‘O’ Bar (times for couple membership).

Curator’s Circle – $375

All the benefits of supporting membership, plus:

—Two additional free admission passes for unaccompanied guests.

—Membership Drive Lagniappe: “From Terra to Verde: The Art of Sharon Kopriva,” William Christenberry poster, Counter Couture tea towel and two 2 drink tickets for the ‘O’ Bar.

Director’s Circle – $750

All the benefits of Curator’s Circle membership, plus:

—Quarterly exclusive member champagne reception and Ogden Museum Director’s Tour.

—15% discount in the Ogden Museum store.

—Two additional free admission passes for unaccompanied guests.

—Recognition in Ogden Museum’s annual donor roster.

—Membership Drive Lagniappe: “Simon Gunning: The River and the Painter,” glass cast object by Mitchell Gaudet and two drink tickets for the ‘O’ Bar.

Richardson Society – $2,500 individual or $5,000 couple (discount does not apply)

The Richardson Society is an exclusive affinity group comprised of the Museum’s high level members, collectors and philanthropists. Mem-bers enjoy all benefits of a Director’s Circle membership plus a 10% discount for event facility rentals, and a variety of exclusive access activities including an annual art trip, annual Richardson Society dinner and an annual cocktail party.

—Membership Drive Lagniappe: “Simon Gunning: The River and the Painter,” two drink tickets for the ‘O’ Bar and Tennessee Williams’ Table at Galatoire’s by Richard Sexton, limited edition archival pigment print, 6-by-6, 15.25-by-13.5 matted.

Chairman’s Circle – $10,000 and up (discount does not apply)

All benefits of Richardson Society membership plus exclusive invitations to Trustee dinners and VIP events, and exclusive tours of private art collections.