Ogden auctions set

“O What a Night!,” Ogden Museum of Southern Art’s most important annual fundraiser, is online this year, according to the museum’s news release.

The fundraiser supports Ogden Museum’s educational mission to share the art and culture of the American South.

Participants my bid on art in the live and silent auctions. The silent auction features work by more than 100 artists, and the live auction presents a lineup of wellknown artists, including John Alexander, Walter Anderson, John Barnes, Aron Belka, Thornton Dial, William Goodman, Simon Gunning, Sally Heller, Mallory Page, Ayo Scott, Amanda Stone Talley, John Isiah Walton and Carl Joe Williams.

The silent auction is Oct. 12 through 5 p.m. Oct. 18.

Participants may view the live auction from 8-9 p.m. Oct. 17.

To register for the auctions go online to https://ogdenmuseum.org/owhatanight/.