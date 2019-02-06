Nike ball is Feb. 9

King and Queen Nike XLVII Ian Carmichael and Kylie Potter
The children’s Krewe of Nike will present its tableau at 7 p.m. Feb. 9 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium. This is an invitation-only event. Bidding farewell will be King and Queen Nike XLVII Ian Carmichael and Kylie Potter. Potter is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Steve Potter. Carmichael is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Adam Carmichael. Members of the krewe will parade at 2 p.m. March 3 in Morgan City behind the women’s Krewe of Galatea parade.

