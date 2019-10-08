Nicholls Reading Council earns Honor Council status

Nicholls Reading Council, an organization of the Louisiana Reading Association, in affiliation with the Inter-national Literacy Association, was recognized as an Honor Council at the Annual Louisiana Reading Association Awards Banquet in August held in conjunction with the Leadership Training Workshop held in Marksville.

The Louisiana Reading Association Honor Council Program annually recognizes local, student and special interest councils that organize and conduct well-rounded literacy programs.

In order to qualify for Honor Council status, the council must be in good standing according to International Literacy Association Bylaws, and each council vying for Honor Council distinction must complete rigorous requirements in the categories of membership, service to council members, service to local community and partnership with LRA.

The Nicholls Reading Council, under the direction of its President Ronica LaPoint with the support of Secretary Susan Tregle and Treasurer Natalie Duval, earned the designation and was recognized for its many accomplishments.

NRC’s mission is to nurture readers and writers in its communities. With an emphasis on literacy, the organization hosts the annual Young Authors Contest, open to all students in grades K-12.

NRC set up a Literacy Box at Pay It Forward in Morgan City in order to give access to books to a greater amount of local citizens. The Council also supports literacy at birth through their Books and Bibs for Babies project.

Membership in the Nicholls Reading Council is open to all those interested in promoting literacy in our communities.