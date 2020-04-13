Need some shrimp recipes for that fresh catch?

Life continues along the bayouland as area shrimp fishermen bring their catch to area docks.

Here are a few recipes to consider for that fresh seafood.

MUSHROOM BACON SHRIMP DELIGHT

1 lb. medium shrimp, peeled and deveined

12 medium to large mushrooms, stem removed

1 lb. bacon

Cooking oil

Garlic salt

Clean mushrooms.

Season shrimp with garlic salt.

Stuff each mushroom cap with seasoned shrimp. Wrap in bacon, secure with toothpick and fry in hot oil until bacon is crisp.

Drain on paper towels.

Serve as finger food with assorted hot sauces.

Serves 3 to 4

AVOCADO AND SHRIMP COCKTAIL

2 avocados

Fresh lemon slices

1½ cups baby shrimp, cooked, peeled and cooled

3 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 Tbsp. heavy cream

Dash hot sauce

Dash white Worcestershire sauce

Salt and pepper, to taste

Paprika

Cucumber and lemon slices for garnish

Halve avocados, remove stones, rub surface with lemon slice.

Mix mayonnaise, cream, hot sauce, Worcestershire sauce, salt and pepper. Fold in shrimp.

Spoon into avocados and sprinkle with paprika; chill.

Garnish with cucumber and lemon slices. Serve on bed of lettuce.

Serves 4

SPICY CAJUN SHRIMP

2 dozen large shrimp, peeled and deveined

1 tsp. ground cayenne

½ tsp. black pepper

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. crushed red pepper

½ tsp. dried thyme

1 tsp. crushed basil leaves

½ tsp. oregano

1/3 cup butter

1½ tsp. garlic, minced

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 large tomato, diced

¼ cup beer, room temperature

3 cups cooked rice

Set shrimp aside.

In small bowl, combine seasonings.

In skillet, combine butter, garlic, Worcestershire sauce and seasonings.

When butter melts, add tomato and shrimp. Cook two minutes, stirring.

Add beer and cover; cook 1 minute. Remove from heat.

Serve over rice.

CAJUN GARLIC SHRIMP SOUP

2 dozen shrimp

½ tsp. cayenne

½ tsp. salt

½ tsp. thyme

1/8 tsp. oregano

1½ tsp. garlic, minced

½ tsp. black pepper

¼ tsp. red pepper, crushed

½ tsp. rosemary

1 stick and 5 Tbsp. unsalted butter

1 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

½ cup shrimp stock (beef bouillon, carrots, celery, three shrimp, simmered)

¼ cup beer, room temperature

Rinse shrimp in cold water; drain.

In skillet, combine one stick of butter, Worcestershire sauce, garlic, and seasonings.

When butter is melted, add shrimp. Cook two minutes, shake pan instead of stirring. (Do not overcook.)

Add five tablespoons butter and stock. Cook two minutes, shake pan.

Add beer, cook 1 minute.

Serve in bowl with lots of French bread for dunking.

CAJUN SHRIMP ETOUFFEE

½ cup butter

1½ cup onion, chopped

½ cup green pepper, chopped

½ cup celery, chopped

1 clove garlic, minced

½ cup water

1 Tbsp. flour

2 tsp. tomato paste

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

2 lbs. shrimp, cleaned

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. pepper

½ to 1 tsp. red pepper sauce

Hot cooked rice

Melt butter in Dutch oven.

Sauté onion, green pepper, celery and garlic.

Mix flour with water and add to sauté with tomato paste and Worcestershire sauce. Simmer 15 minutes.

Add shrimp, salt and pepper, and simmer 15 minutes.

Add pepper sauce and cook five minutes.

Serve over hot rice.

EGGPLANT SHRIMP DRESSING

4 medium eggplants, peeled and cut in cubes

1 cup onion, chopped

1 cup green onions, green and white parts, chopped

1 cup celery, chopped

½ cup parsley, minced

½ cup bell pepper, chopped

2 cloves garlic, diced

1 tsp. gravy darkener

Salt

Black pepper

Red pepper

½ cup oil

3 cups shrimp, chopped

3 cups cooked rice

In heavy pot, sauté onion, celery, parsley, bell pepper and garlic in oil until wilted, about 10 minutes.

Add eggplant and seasoning. Cover tightly and cook until tender, about 20 minutes.

Add shrimp. Cover and cook 40 minutes over low heat, stirring occasionally.

Remove from heat.

Add cooked rice.

Serves 6 to 8