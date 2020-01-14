National Popcorn Day set Jan. 19

National Popcorn Day is celebrated at the end of January, although its exact date is a matter of debate, said The Popcorn Board. Various sources report it as Jan. 19; others claim it takes place on whatever day the “big game” falls on.

The Popcorn Board is often asked about the origins of this day but how or when this celebration began is not known by the board. The Popcorn Board invites anyone that knows the origins of National Popcorn Day to email edu@popcorn.org.

In celebration of National Popcorn Day, the board offers these ideas from teacher “Leslie F.” from Concord, Illinois, who sent the following suggestions:

— Stringing popcorn: These can be hung outside for birds to eat. Supplies needed include sewing needles, string and plain popcorn.

—Guess the amount: Fill a container with kernels and have students (or your children) guess. Supplies needed include popcorn kernels and a container.

—Popcorn air hockey: Can you “volley” the kernel back and forth 20 times without letting it fall? Supplies needed include a flat surface (table), straw (to blow), and coffee stirrers or hands (as paddles).

—Popcorn relay race: Supplies needed include popcorn and spoons.

—Popcorn basketball: Can you flick a piece of popcorn into the basket? Supplies needed include popcorn, baskets (muffin tins, small cups), backboards (wall or cardboard).

—Popcorn word search: Use these words: popcorn, pop, kernel, explode, heat, moisture, grain, snack, crunchy, butter, oil, salt, fiber, bag, hull. Supplies needed include paper and pencil.

—Write a popcorn haiku (5, 7, 5 syllable pattern poem): Like this — Oil, kernels, heat, time; Many loud explosions heard; Pop, crunch, snack time. Yum! Supplies needed include paper and pencil.

—Popcorn coloring pages: Downloads available at www.popcorn.org/Learn/For-Kids/Popcorn-Coloring-Sheets-Activities.

—Information from www.popcorn.org.