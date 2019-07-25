Morgan City Mardi Gras Jazz Brunch planned

A jazz brunch will be added to the local Mardi Gras schedule for next year, according to Cornel Keeler. The inaugural Morgan City Mardi Gras Jazz Brunch will be held Feb. 2, 2020, at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center on Chennault Street in Morgan City.

Keeler said the brunch will feature an authentic New Orleans Jazz band and will include breakfast entrees and dinner entrees prepared by one of this area’s caterers. Mimosa will be the main beverage provided.

The dress code for the event will be “dressy casual” which means no jeans or sneakers will be allowed. The dress code will be strictly enforced.

Patrons must be 18 or older to participate.

The brunch will be 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and costs $40. Invitations will be available Aug. 12 with a Sept. 30 deadline. Each table will seat eight guests and will be hosted by a designated person who will be asked to sponsor an entire table. A table may be shared.

Each carnival krewe are invited to sponsor up to six tables. Invitations will be purchased on a first come, first served basis. Non-carnival krewe members are welcomed.

For information, contact Keeler at 985-385-1873.