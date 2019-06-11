Melancon is St. Mary AARP Father’s Day King

Floyd Melancon of Houma was selected as the St. Mary AARP Chapter 4435 Father’s Day King by St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 during the AARP monthly meeting and meal held June 3 at the St. Mary Senior Citizens Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

In a random drawing, Melancon was selected to be the Father’s Day King. St. Mary AARP board member Ann Lombardo and President Faye Smith crowned Melancon and presented him with a boutonniere from Town & Country Florist and a check for $25.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4 to 5:30 p.m. followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsor for June was St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith. Attendees were served a meal of chicken stew, sweet peas and salad. The meal was prepared by the cooking team of Pat Fryer and Mary Lee Gaudet.

Smith discussed the many positive changes and improvements the Sheriff’s Office has made since he took office. He introduced the members of his staff who were in attendance, and had them explain the divisions, sections or units for which they were responsible.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for June were recognized at the meeting. The birthday cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be held July 1.