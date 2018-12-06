MCHS Class of 1963
MCHS Class of 1963 holds reunion

Thu, 12/06/2018 - 9:49am

The Morgan City High School Class of 1963 held its 55-year reunion Oct. 27 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. In attendance were, front row from left, Lurlin Duplantis Thibodaux, Linda Billiot Fromenthal, Rita Crappell Richard, Judy Daigle Blanco, Claire Topham Smith, Teresa Mire Price, Gaydell Roe Cantrell, Sue Cloutier Russel and Joy Giroir Loupe. Second row from left are Lucille Vining Fish, Carol Lodrigue Cobb, Diane Hale Blizzard, Lana Arceneaux Domino, Kathy LeBlanc Barrios, Agnes Price Wright, Glenn Campos, Karen Forgey Boudreaux, Harolyn Hansen Falgoust, D.J. Aucoin and Louis Ratcliff. Third row from left are Jesse Reynaud, Roland Verret, Charlie Audirsch, Mark Billedeau, Joe Kimbrell, Milton Boudreaux Sr., George Percle and Tommy Strong.

