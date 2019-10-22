Massabielle celebrates Catholic Daughters Sunday

Catholic Daughters of the Americas, Court Massabielle 1134, celebrated Catholic Daughters Sunday at Sacred Heart Church in Morgan City during the vigil Mass on Oct. 19. In attendance were, from left, Margaret Kreider, secretary; Sundra Deshotel, treasurer; Betsy Grizzaffi, recording secretary; Veronica Governale, regent; and members Norma Ramirez, Donna Rae Conner, Sheran Blanchard, Tamara Stevens, Betty Rulf, Gail Breaux, Emelina Basas and Elsie Medine. Catholic Daughters of the Americas motto is “Unity and Charity” and membership is open to women of the Catholic Faith, 18 years of age and older. Court Massabielle meets the third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cafeteria located at 318 Third St. in Morgan City.