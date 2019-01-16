Marine Corps League recognizes St. Mary AARP

St. Mary Parish AARP Chapter 4435 held its monthly meeting on Jan. 7 at the St. Mary Senior Citizen Center, home of St. Mary AARP, in Morgan City.

Members of the Marine Corps League — St. Mary Detachment presented a certificate of appreciation to St. Mary AARP for its contribution to the annual Marine Corps League Toys for Tots Campaign. Bill Goessl, Marine Corps League representative, expressed thanks to the AARP membership for the generous donation of new toys to the program.

He further explained that because of contributions like this, the Toys for Tots Project was able to give new toys to every child on their list in St. Mary Parish. Marine Corps League member David Martin then explained that the St. Mary Detachment maintains a warehouse for toys, from which they work with local agencies throughout the year to distribute toys to children following such events as house fires.

Prior to the meeting, members and guests were entertained with dance music from 4 to 5:30 p.m., followed by bingo until 6:15 p.m.

The meeting and meal sponsor was Gulf Coast Orthopedics. Attendees were served a meal of spaghetti with meat sauce, sweet peas and salad, and cake. The meal was prepared by Lonnie LaBouve and Lance Devillier.

Birthday and anniversary celebrants for January were recognized at the meeting. The cake was donated by M C Bank.

The next St. Mary AARP monthly meeting and meal will be held Feb. 4.