Livingston offers praise to art show entrants

Kelsey Livingston, an American visual artist and arts curator in Baton Rouge, judged the 55th Annual Artists Guild Unlimited Judged Labor Day Art Show and Sale. The show will be held at the AGU Everett Street Gallery located at 201 Everett St. in Morgan City.

Special hours for the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival are from 1-4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through Monday.

The show will continue through Sept. 21 during regular gallery hours of 1-4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays.

Livingston’s praised many winners’ entries. She said, “Lovely rendering and composition” for first place winner Teen’s Division winner Matison LeBlanc and her entry, “Cow Skull Still Life.” Also in the Teen’s Division, Chris Gordon Jr.’s, “Self Portrait” received a “Thank you for including this” from Livingston. Gordon’s art won an honorable mention.

In the Children II Category, “On the Prowl” by Trey Boudreaux garnered a first place and Livingston’s notation, “Nice sensitivity to surface.” In the same category, Silas Hastings’ sculpture, “Save the Orcas,” earned Livingston’s “Positive message” notation.

More than 200 artists are represented and approximately 345 pieces are on exhibit at the gallery.

According to show chairman Diane T. Martin, artists have come from many areas of Louisiana and there are a few from out-of-state.

All art is for sale and can be view and purchased during the show. Admission is free.