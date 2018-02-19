Lions Camp for special-needs kids accepting applications

Mon, 02/19/2018 - 11:32am StMaryNow.com

Morgan City Lions Club is accepting applications for the Louisiana Lions Camp for special needs children that begins May 27 near Leesville. One week camps are available each session at no cost to parents.
—Session one is for children with pulmonary disorders that are ages 5-15.
—Sessions two and three are for mentally-challenged children ages 8-19.
—Sessions four and five are for physically-challenged youth ages 7-19.
—Sessions six and seven are for youth with diabetes and are split into groups for ages 6-11 and ages 11-14.
All campers are assigned on a first-come, first-served basis.
Requests are to be handled by the Morgan City Lions Club. For information contact Dianne Baillargeon at 985-399-6068.
Online information is available at the Lions website at www.lionscamp.org, for pulmonary disorders visit https://camppelican.org/application and for diabetes visit https://engage.active.com/landing_page/camp_victory_2017.

