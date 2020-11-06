Landry notes toy recalls

BATON ROUGE – Consumers should be mindful of several child products that have recently been recalled, according to Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry.

The recalled products are:

—Bassinets by DaVinci;

—Cub Scout Activity Pins by Boy Scouts of America;

—Belecoo strollers by “A Better You!”;

—“Manhattan Ball” activity toys by Manhattan Toy and sold exclusively at Target;

—Strollers by Thule;

—Plush Aflac Doctor Duck by Communicorp;

—Children’s helmets by Woom Bikes USA;

—Super Soaker XP 20 and XP 30 Water Blasters by Hasbro and sold exclusively at Target’

For more information on these products and consumer remedies for them, view the Fall 2020 Safety Box at http://agjefflandry.com/Page/10806.