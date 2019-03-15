LaHouse open house set for April 6

BATON ROUGE — Visitors can discover proven ways to keep their homes cool, dry and free of destructive termites at the spring Saturday Open House at the LSU AgCenter LaHouse Home and Landscape Resource Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 6.

“These solutions can translate to more money for summer fun, when you don’t have to pay for high utility bills or damage repair costs,” said Claudette Hanks Reichel, LaHouse director and AgCenter extension housing specialist.

Highlighted displays, cut-aways, signage and free publications provide objective, research-based and cost-effective ideas on sun, heat, rain, humidity and termite control systems. These high-performance home features offer greater comfort and energy efficiency, along with better quality, durability and other the key requirements for a healthy home, she said.

One Saturday each season, LaHouse opens its doors outside its normal weekday operating hours and has experts on hand to answer questions. Open house visitors can explore both the seasonal focus exhibits and the many other special features and benefits LaHouse displays.

LaHouse Resource Center is located at 2858 Gourrier Ave. across from Alex Box Stadium on the LSU Campus.

A donation of $5 per adult is requested to help support LaHouse educational programming and exhibits. More information about LaHouse Resource Center and how to achieve and enjoy the benefits of a high-performance home is available at www.LSUAgCenter.com/LaHouse.

LaHouse is a research-based showcase of solutions for sustainable, high-performance housing for southern region climate and conditions. The mission of LaHouse is to shape the future with homes that offer more comfort, durability, value, convenience, environmental quality and safety and better health with less energy, water, pollution, waste, damage and loss.