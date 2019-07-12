LaHouse open house postponed until July 27

BATON ROUGE, — With the 2019 hurricane season officially underway, LaHouse Home and Landscape Resource Center will highlight resilient home solutions at its summer Saturday open house from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 27, changed from its original date of July 13 due to the possibility that Tropical Storm Barry will become a hurricane.

LaHouse is a life-size educational exhibit of the LSU AgCenter that showcases a range of proven high-performance housing features and benefits.

“A resilient home allows you to bounce back quickly after a storm or flood to resume your normal life, avoiding the massive expense and ordeal of making repairs,” said LSU AgCenter housing specialist Claudette Reichel. “A resilient home can also protect your family from the health hazards inherent in restoring a damaged home.”

At this open house, visitors can see flood-hardy walls and floors, a new exhibit showing the flood resistance of various building materials, roofing that can withstand hurricanes, a wide variety of window protections, a low-cost storm shelter closet, building systems fortified to 130 mph wind resistance and more.

Reichel will be on hand to answer questions, and visitors will also have the opportunity to browse through an extensive array of free publications and the demonstration house’s other high-performance features, cut-aways, videos, models and landscape.

LaHouse Resource Center is located at 2858 Gourrier Ave., across from the LSU Alex Box Baseball Stadium, in Baton Rouge. A suggested donation of $5 per adult is requested to help support its educational program.

LaHouse is open for self-guided tours Monday through Friday and opens two Saturdays per year with a special focus and staffing. See and lean more at www.LSUAgCenter.com/LaHouse or at face book.com/mylahouse.