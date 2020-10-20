Patterson High School Homecoming King and Queen Kylan Griffin and Reagan Lindsey
— Melinda Gilmore Photo
Kylan Griffin and Reagan Lindsey named PHS Homecoming royalty
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 8:49am
Kylan Griffin and Reagan Lindsey were named Patterson High School Homecoming King and Queen. Griffin was crowned during Oct. 15 homecoming festivities and Lindsey was crowned at the Oct. 16 homecoming game. The king is the son of Tyesia Hawkins and Charles Griffin. The queen is the daughter of Wayne and Lindsay Lindsey.