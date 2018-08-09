Kids invited to enter Children’s Day drawing

Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Children’s Day 2017 King Gabrial Nelson and Queen Emma Rose Schaff will select their successors in a random drawing Aug. 12 during the Children’s Day King and Queen Event being held at the Spray Park in Bayou Vista. The free event will be held from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m.

Entry forms may be filled out at the Spray Park on the day of the event. There is no entry fee.

Schaff is the 9-year-old daughter of John and Melissa Schaff of Morgan City. The fourth-grader at Wyandotte Elementary says math is her favorite subject. Her interests are bike riding, dancing, cooking with her mom and wood working with her dad.

Nelson is the 13-year-old son of Joshua Nelson and Casi Rogers of Patterson. The eighth-grader at Berwick Junior High School says his favorite subject is computer science. His interests are bowling, miniature golf, trains and elephants.

All children are welcome to attend the party, however; only children ages 8 to 12 will be eligible to enter the drawing that selects the 2018 Children’s Day King and Queen.

The new royalty will be presented at the adult royal coronation on Aug. 25 at the Morgan City Municipal Auditorium.

The 2018 Children’s Day King and Queen will reign over the Children’s Day Activities that begin at 9 a.m. Sept. 1 in Lawrence Park in Morgan City. Children are encouraged by festival officials to participate in a host of free field games, races and more.

The Children’s Day Mini Street Parade will start at 11 a.m. at First Street and Lawrence Park.

All children who participate and are present at the drawing Sunday will be eligible to ride on a float in the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival Parade at 3 p.m. Sept. 2 in downtown Morgan City.

Children’s Day is part of the Louisiana Shrimp and Petroleum Festival set Aug. 30-Sept. 3 in downtown Morgan City. Children are also invited to attend the opening ceremonies of the festival at 5 p.m. Aug. 30 in front of Mitchell Brothers Carnival on Second Street in Morgan City.

The Children’s Day King and Queen Event is sponsored by Baker Ari-Forest Properties in honor of Dot and Melvin Blanchard.

For more information, contact the festival office at 985-385-0703.