Jeanerette Museum hosts program on World War I

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I, the Jeanerette Museum is hosting a presentation at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 by Nicholls State University professors Paul Wilson and Kurt Stiegler.

The discussion will include the origins of World War I, what happened on the Eastern and Western fronts, America and World War I, the home front in America, and more.

Wilson is the head of the Department of History and Geography and associate professor at Nicholls. His interests include modern Euro-pean and American history, and the history of Western civilizations.

Stiegler serves as assistant professor of the Department of History and Geography at Nicholls.

This history talk is being held free of charge and is suitable for an adult audience. Seating may be limited and taken on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information visit www.jeanerettemuseum.com or email jeanerettemuseum@yahoo.com or call the museum at 337-276-4408 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays.

The museum is located at 500 E. Main St. in Jeanerette.