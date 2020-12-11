Impress guests with slow cooked brisket

Slow cooking can really whet the appetite. On days when a slow cooker is in use, the whole house tends to get filled with the aromas of delicious food, making everyone inside the home eagerly anticipate the arrival of dinnertime.

Slow-cooked brisket can be especially savory, as brisket is a dish many home cooks are hesitant to try because of the perceived difficulty of preparing it. Novices may find that slow cooking brisket as opposed to smoking it can be a great way to get their feet wet while still serving up a delicious meal.

This recipe for “Beef Brisket with Prunes and Oranges” from Andrew Schloss’ “Cooking Slow: Recipes for Slowing Down and Cooking More” (Chronicle Books) cooks for roughly half a day, giving cooks and their families something to look forward to all day long.

BEEF BRISKET WITH PRUNES AND ORANGES

¼ cup finely ground coffee

1 tsp. ground cinnamon

4 tsp. sea salt

1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper

3 pounds beef brisket, trimmed of excess fat

2 Tbsp. vegetable oil

2 large Spanish onions, cut into thick wedges

8 celery stalks, cut into 1-inch pieces

4 garlic cloves, minced

¼ cup brandy

½ cup cider vinegar

6 Tbsp. firmly packed dark brown sugar

2 cups vegetable cocktail juice, such as V8

Juice and julienned zest of 2 oranges

16 pitted prunes

Mix together coffee grounds, cinnamon, salt and pepper in a small bowl. Rub half of the mixture over the brisket. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to overnight.

Preheat the oven to 200 F.

Heat 1 tablespoon of the oil in a large Dutch oven over high heat. Add the brisket and sear until nicely browned on both sides, about 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate.

Add the remaining 1 tablespoon oil to the pot. Add the onions and celery and sauté until lightly browned, about 8 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté just until aromatic, about 1 minute more. Add the brandy and bring to a boil. Add the vinegar, brown sugar, vegetable juice, and the remaining coffee mixture and return to a boil.

Add the orange juice and zest, the prunes and any meat juices that accumulated on the plate. Return the brisket to the pot and spoon the liquid in the pot over to submerge the meat. Cover and transfer to the oven.

Braise in the oven until the meat can be pierced easily with a fork, 6 to 10 hours.

Using two large forks, transfer the brisket to a cutting board and let rest for 15 minutes. Carve the brisket crosswise against the grain into thin slices and arrange the slices on a platter.

Spoon the sauce and braised vegetables over and around the brisket and serve.

Makes 8 servings

SLOW COOKER BEEF BRISKET

3-4 lb. beef brisket

1 Tbsp. olive oil (or neutral oil like vegetable, canola)

Rub:

1 Tbsp. brown sugar

2 tsp. paprika powder

1 tsp. onion powder

1 tsp. garlic powder

½ tsp. cumin powder

¾ tsp. mustard powder

1 tsp. salt

½ tsp. black pepper

BBQ Sauce:

2 garlic cloves , minced

½ cup apple cider vinegar

1½ cups ketchup

½ cup brown sugar, packed

2 tsp. each of black pepper, onion powder, mustard powder

1 tsp. cayenne pepper (or to taste)

1 Tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

Mix Rub ingredients. Rub all over brisket. If time permits, leave for 30 minutes to 24 hours in the fridge.

Combine BBQ Sauce ingredients in a slow cooker. Mix then add the brisket (squish it in if necessary.

Slow cook in slow cooker for 8 hours (3 pounds) to 10 hours (4 pounds).

Remove brisket onto a tray.

Pour liquid from slow cooker into a saucepan. Bring to simmer over medium high heat and reduce until it thickens to a syrup consistency (thickens more as it cools).

Meanwhile, drizzle brisket with oil then roast in a 390 F oven for 15 minutes until brown spots appear. Remove then baste generously with sauce, then return to oven for 5 minutes. Remove and baste again, then return to oven for 5-10 minutes until it caramelizes

Let rest then slice brisket thinly across the grain. Serve with remaining BBQ Sauce.

Recipe from www.recipetineats.com