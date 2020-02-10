Homemaking results for 4-H announced

The 2020 St. Mary Parish 4-H Fair and Livestock Show was held Jan. 16-18 at Franklin High School.

Earning Grand Champion status was Brody Newton of Berwick Junior High School.

The Reserve Grand Champion award went to Alexis Couvillion of Berwick High School.

Others Homemaking results are:

Home Improvement

Winner: Rickey Frederick, Bayou Vista Elementary School.

Home Accents

Champion: Rickey Frederick, BVES.

Decorated Bulletin Board

First place, MacKenzie Jackson, V.B. Glencoe Charter School; second, Ella Clements, Centerville High School.

Decorated Picture Frame

First, Ella Mae Billiot, BVES; second, Kaylyn Clark, GCS; third, Rylee Champagne, BVES; fourth, Maria Hebert, St. Mary Community Club; fifth, Lola Myers, St. John Elementary School; sixth, Carlie Wilson, Patterson High School; and honorable mentions Nicholas Bergeron (CHS), Courtney Trosclair (B.E. Boudreaux Middle School), Camille Friels (J.B. Maitland Elementary School), Leah Bergeron (CHS), Alexis Romero (West St. Mary High School), Nyi Timoteo (GCS), Addison Liner (Berwick Elementary School), Caleb Thibodeaux (WSMHS), Cooper Jones (Chitimacha Tribal School) and Luke Williams (Morgan City High School).

Any Door Decoration

First, Paetyn Price, JBES; second, Jazlyn Elliot, SMCC; and third, Lexi Thibodeaux, GCS.

Accent Pillow

First, Summerlyn Schwartz, BJHS; second, Emma Clements, Hanson Memorial High School; third, Kaleb Thibodeaux, WSMHS; and fourth, Abigail Bourque, GCS.

Decorated Pillow Case

First, Allie Tyler, GCS; second, Tahj Colar, WSMHS; third, Olivia Sword, GCS; and fourth, Courtney Burney, WSMHS.

Rigid Wall Accessory

First, Mollie Plessala, SMCC; second, Seth Baham, SMCC; third, Brittney Martin, CTS; fourth, Evan Dupre, GCS; fifth, Milea Gradley, W.P. Foster Elementary School; sixth, Mailey Velasquez, JBES; and honorable mentions Chloe Dupre (WSMHS), Cooper Jones (CTS), Kaylin Allen (BEBMS), Chloe Lanclos (CHS), Ella LeBlanc (SJES) and D’Andra Nixon (J.S. Aucoin Elementary School).

Storage Aides

First, Austin Geisler, BJHS; second, Chloe Dupre, WSMHS; third, Zephan Soileau, BVES; and fourth, Ella Clements, CHS.

Any Other Home Accessory

First, Rickey Frederick, BVES; second, Lucas Carline, CTS; third, LayKen Rodriguez, GCS; fourth, Karlie Sonnier, Morgan City Junior High School; fifth, Gavin Pham, BJHS; sixth, Claire Childers, SJES; and honorable mentions Mallory Menard (BJHS), Gage Naquin (CHS), Brie Tyler (GCS), Amber Swiber (Wyandotte Elementary School), Brody Clement (CHS), Gabrielle Millet (WSMHS), Seth Baham (SMCC), Bryce Miguez (CHS), Ja’Naeja Gray (JBES), Chloe Lanclos (CHS), Sarah Jennings (CHS), Camille Friels (JBES), Gavin Naquin (CHS), Miesha Brent (GCS), Josiah Thibodeaux (BEBMS), Michael Connor (WSMHS), Lillian Vu (JSAES), Ella Mae Billiot (BVES), Cameron Pizzolato (CHS), Claire Childers (SJES) and Jazlyn Elliot (SMCC).

Holiday Decorations

Champion: Bryce Miguez, CHS.

Wreath (Christmas)

First, Ava Burgess, CTS.

Wreath (Mardi Gras)

First, Aysha Mahathay, WSMHS; second, C. Wilson, PHS; and third, De’Khyre Ruffin, JSAES.

Wreath (Easter)

First, Addison Liner, BES; and second, Mackenzie Jackson, GCS.

Wreath (Any Other)

First, Yulianna Fonseca, MCJHS; second, Trinity Babb, Raintree Elementary School; second, Ella Clements, CHS; third, Tahj Colar, WSMHS; fourth, Jazlyn Elliott, SMCC; fifth, De’Khyre Ruffin, JSAES; sixth, Ella Clements, CHS; and honorable mentions Ella Billiot (BVES), Maria Hebert (SMCC) and Rylen Bourgeois (BVES).

Any Halloween Decoration

First, Sophia Rowell, BVES.

Any Easter Decoration

First, Mailey Velasquez, JBES; and second, Khloie Larpenteur, GCS.

Any Patriotic Decoration

First, Ella Mae Billiot, BVES; and second, Nya Timoteo, GCS.

Any Mardi Gras Decoration

First, Nyah Butler, WSMHS; second, Claire Gaudet, BVES; third, Claire Gaudet, BVES; and fifth, Ar’Mond Depass, GCS.

Any Christmas Decoration

First, Bryce Miguez, CHS; second, Terry DeMahy, WSMHS; third, Herman Hernandez, JSAES; fourth, Kelci Gregory, Patterson Junior High School; fifth, Kimberly Perez, JSAES; and sixth, Kori Do, GCS.

Hobbies and Crafts

Winner: Brody Newton, BJHS.

Beading

Champion: Marlee Price, GCS.

Bracelets

First, Ava Burgess, CTS; second, Nicholas Barbo, CTS; third, Eli Shuff, CTS; fourth, Emma Rogers, CTS; fifth, Grace Faucheux, HMHS; sixth, Sydney Stewart, GCS; and honorable mentions Courtney Trosclair (BEBMS), Abigail Hatch (JBMES), Syrenna Hawkins (BEBMS), Alexis Romero (WSMHS), Nyla Miles (JBES), Aysha Mahathay (WSMHS) and Taylor Landry (WSMHS).

Necklace

First, Marlee Price, GCS; second, Peyton Darden, CTS; third, Chloe Martin, BHS; fourth, Grace Faucheux, HMHS; fifth, Talon Thomas, CTS; and sixth, Nevaeh Bouton, WPFES.

Earrings

First, Lillee Leger, CTS; second, Ally Burgess, CTS; and third, Grace Faucheux, HMHS.

Key Chain

First, Addison Darden, CTS.

Miscellaneous Jewelry Creation

First, Jailey Lewis, BEBMS; and second, Nicholas Barbo, CTS.

Hand-Crafted Skill Projects

Champion: Lillie Leger, CTS.

Lego Craft

First, Steven Clements II, Central Catholic High School; second, Benjamin Schmidt, BEBMS; third, Clayton LaCoste, BVES; and fourth, Leo Zavala, JSAES.

Paper Quilling

First, Ella Mae Billiot, BVES.

Leather Craft

First, Ava Burgess, CTS.

Hatch Hook

First, Brody Clements, CHS.

Decorated T-Shirt

First, Ella LeBlanc, SJES; second, A’Myrie Weber, WSMHS; third, Chloe Dupre, WSMHS; fourth, TaiHyila Dominick, WSMHS; fifth, Jaiden Sinitiere, GCS; sixth, A’Myrie Weber, WSMHS; and honorable mentions Nickolas Bergeron (CHS), Kahyn Jones (JBES) and Courtney Burney (WSMHS).

Model

First, Dylan Borne, BJHS; second, Seth Baham, SMCC; and third, Chris Cooper, BVES.

Any Other

First, Lilly Leger, CTS; second, Addison Darden, CTS; third, Seth Baham, SMCC; fourth, Ava Burgess, CTS; fifth, Joshua Holcombe, BEBMS; sixth, Hannah Fryou, MCJHS; and honorable mentions Fletcher Doucet (SJES), Layla Landry (BVES), Gavin Baker (BES), Allison Pontiff (WSMHS), Ella Mae Billiot (BVES), Lucas Carline (CTS), Alexis Romero (WSMHS), Bailey Womack (BJHS), Leah Bergeron (CHS), A’Nyrie Weber (WSMHS), Morgan Pontiff (WSMHS), Brittyn Martin (CTS), Noah Shuff (CTS), Talon Thomas (CTS), Chloe Broussard (WSMHS), Yolanda Ortego (MCJHS), Gavyn Gorsha (JBES) and Hannah Fuentes (JSAES).

Hobby Crafts

Champion: Astrid Sanchez, JSAES.

Craft Sticks

First, Astrid Sanchez, JSAES; second, Sarah Aucoin, MCJHS; third, Marley Velasquez, JBES; fourth, Leo Zavala, JSAES; fifth, Geraldine Robles, JSAES; sixth, YeYmi Tenorio, MCJHS; and honorable mentions William Crooks (BJHS), Aubree Bach (BVES), Nevaeh Bouton (BVES), Leo Zavala (JSAES), Ella Mae Billiot (BVES), Aubreigh Blanchard (BVES), Alexus Terrebonne (BVES), Sarah Aucoin (MCJHS) and Claudia Figueroa (unknown).

Homemade Flowers

First, Alexis Couvillion, BHS; and second, Geraldine Robles, JSAES.

Lego Construction

First, Stanley Aucoin, BES; second, Jose Villegas, JSAES; third, Benjamin Schmidt, BEBMS; fourth, Ethan Wyatt, JSAES; fifth, Bryson Trahan, CHS; sixth, William Senette, RES; and honorable mention Gavyn Smart (MCJHS).

Recyclable Items

First, Catherine Nobles, SMCC; second, Allison Pontiff, WSMHS; third, Brody Clements, CHS; fourth, Ava Burgess, CTS; fifth, Chloe Lanclos, CHS; sixth, Sara LeBlanc, BEBMS and Bailey Crochet, M.E. Norman Elementary School; and honorable mentions Gabrielle Millet (WSMHS), Nyah Butler (WSMHS) and Lola Myers (SJES).

Toys

First, Ella Clements, CHS; second, Ella Mae Billiot, BVES; third, Kameron Stansbury, CHS; fourth, Roberto Bibian, JSAES; fifth, Ashley Bibian, MCJHS; sixth, London Rassat, CHS; and honorable mention TaiHyila Dominick, WSMHS.

Woodwork

Champion: Brody Newton, BJHS.

Small

First, Justin Brown, BVES; second, Lexi Thibodeaux, V.B. Charter School; third, Gage Naquin, CHS; fourth, Addison Lipari, BVES; fifth, Vincent Acosta, MCJHS; sixth, Brennan Clements, CHS; and honorable mentions Ally Burgess (CTS), Alexis Romero (WSMHS), Sarah Jennings (CHS), Bailey Bourgeois (VBCS), Gabriel Bertrand (GCS), Onnie Doucet (HMHS), Kourtni St. Germain (BEBMS), Courtney Trosclair (BEBMS), Austin Rodriguez (JSAES), Alexus Horton (JSAES) and Kameron Stansbury (CHS).

Medium

First, Jonathan Faulk, SMCC; second, Zeph Aucoin, MCHS; third, Ethan Clements, HMHS; fourth, Seth Baham, SMCC; fifth, Steven Clements II, CCHS; sixth, Koen Gaudet, GCS; and honorable mentions Addison Liner (BES), Austin Rodriguez (JSAES), Sophia Rowell (BVES), Chloe Martin (BHS), Kameron Stansbury (CHS) and Ayden Palmature (MENES).

Large

First, Brody Newton, BJHS; and second, Chloe Dupre, WSMHS.

Duct Tape

Champion: Alexis Romero, WSMHS.

Wallets

First, Catherine Nobles, SMCC; second, D’Andra Nixon, JSAES; third, Landon Lanclos, CHS; fourth, William Senette, RES; and fifth, Addyson Duhon, CHS.

Toys

First, Jude Hebert, BJHS.

Flowers

First, Emma Rogers, CTS.

Bags/Purses

First, Alexis Romero, WSMHS.

Horticulture

Winner: Tyler Smit, CHS.

Vegetables

Winner: Tyler Smit, CHS.

Broccoli

First, Tyler Smit, CHS.

Cabbage

First, Tyler Smit, CHS; second, Karlie Blanchard, CHS; and third, Gabriel LaCoste, Hattie Watts Elementary School.

Cauliflower

First, Gabriel LaCoste, HWES.

Root Vegetables

Champion: Karlie Blanchard, CHS.

Carrots

First, Karlie Blanchard, CHS.

Shallots

First, Tyler Smit, CHS.

Artwork

Winner: Alexis Couvillion, BHS.

Original Paintings

Champion: Alexis Couvillion, BHS.

Oils

First, Alexis Couvillion, BHS; second, Ella LeBlanc, SJES; and honorable mention Alexis Couvillion, BHS.

Acrylics/Tempera

First, Chloe Martin, BHS; second, Alexis Couvillion, BHS; third, Ta’Sherrian Jones, PHS; and honorable mentions Marlee Price (GCS), Michelle Beals (MCJHS), Kimberly Perez (JSAES) and Juliana Alfred (BVES).

Any Other Original Painting

Second, Kaleb Thibodeaux, WSMHS; and honorable mentions Herman Hernandez (JSAES) and Gabrielle Millet (WSMHS).

Original Drawings

Alexis Couvillion, BHS.

Pencil/Color Pencil

First, Mia Crooks, BHS; second, Grace Faucheux, HMHS; third, Chloe Martin, BHS; fourth, Rachel Paige, WSMHS; fifth, Kenan Vidrine, PHS; sixth, Onnie Doucet, HMHS; and honorable mentions Gracie Verret (GCS), Mackenzie Bracamontes (JSAES), TaiHyila Dominica (WSMHS), Luke St. Germain (BEBMS), Karleigh St. Germain (BEBMS), Emma Rogers (CTS), Huyana Clay (PHS), Aysha Mahathay (WSMHS), Angela Marquez (JSAES), Peter Cao (JSAES), MaKinzie Camacho (WSMHS), Ella LeBlanc (SJES), Stanley Aucoin (BES), Gage Naquin (CHS), Emily Faucheux (HMHS), Lillian Vu (JSAES), Kyleigh Cady (GCS) and Taylor Landry (WSMHS).

Crayon

First, Mia Crooks, BHS; second, Grace Faucheux, HMHS; third, Keziriah Singleton, JBES; fourth, Kevin Roberson, JBES; and honorable mentions Ulayjah Collins (JBES) and Lloyd Humphrey (JBES).

Pen and Ink/Felt-tip Pen

First, Alexis Couvillion, BHS; second, Kenan Vidrine, PHS; and third, Mia Crooks, BHS.

Marker

First, Kenan Vidrine, PHS; second, Huyana Clay, PHS; third, Taajuan Walton, JBES; and honorable mentions Fashun Taylor (JBES) and Larken Cashen (CHS).

Any Other Drawings

First, Reginal Johnson, PHS; second, Kenan Vidrine, PHS; third, Fletcher Doucet, SJES; fourth, Ka’leia Francis, BVES; fifth, Madison Kyle, BJHS; and honorable mentions Reginal Johnson (PHS) and London Provost (RES).

Photography

Winner: Rylee Hill, PHS.

Digital – Color

Champion: Bella Breaux, BJHS.

Life Action

First, Ella Clements, CHS; second, Marlee Price, GCS; third, Brennan Clements, CHS; fourth, Cameron Pizzolato, CHS; fifth, Kennedy Hill, BHS; sixth, Nathalie Falu, CHS; and honorable mention Sara LeBlanc (BEBMS).

Sports Action

First, John Andrew Uze, HMHS; second, Miley Hotard, BJHS; and third, Malia Spain, CHS.

Domestic Animals

First, Rinna Crawford, BVES; second, Kennedy Hill, BHS; third, Rylee Hill, PHS; fourth, Mia Crooks, BHS; fifth, Andie Louviere, GCS; sixth, Larken Cashen, CHS; and honorable mentions Ella LeBlanc (SJES), Grace Faucheux (HMHS) and Destiney Sutton (WSMHS).

All Other Animals

First, Ella LeBlanc, SJES; second, Kennedy Hill, BHS; third, Karleigh Curry, CHS; fourth, Malia Spain, CHS; fifth, Olivia Williams, HMHS; sixth, Brody Clements, CHS; and honorable mention Grace Naquin (CHS).

Humor

First, Olivia Williams, HMHS; second, Brennan Clements, CHS; third, Kennedy Hill, BHS; and fourth, Sara LeBlanc, BEB.

Portrait – Individual

First, John Andrew Uze, HMHS; second, Brennan Clements, CHS; third, Ella Clements, CHS; fourth, Sara LeBlanc, BEB; fifth, Luke Williams, MCJHS; sixth, Isabell Ortiz, BJHS; and honorable mention Kennedy Hill (BHS).

Portrait – Group of People

First, Grace Matte, BJHS; second, Mollie Plessala, SMCC; third, Brennan Clements, CHS; fourth, Ella Clements, CHS; fifth, Sara LeBlanc, BEB; and sixth, Kennedy Hill, BHS.

Architecture

First, Saige Gary, HMHS; second, Mia Crooks, BHS; third, Luke Williams, MCJHS; fourth, Maci Jackson, CHS; fifth, Kennedy Hill, BHS; sixth, Elijah Trosclair, SMCC; and honorable mention Nathan Falu (CHS).

Scenic Landscape

First, Bella Breaux, BJHS; second, Mollie Plessala, SMCC; third, Brody Clements, CHS; fourth, John Andrew Uze, HMHS; fifth, Leah Bergeron, CHS; sixth, Olivia Williams, HMHS; and honorable mentions Kennedy Hill (BHS) and Miley Hotard (BJHS).

Waterscape

First, Bryce Miguez, CHS; second, Ava Louviere, CHS; third, Kaylie Lege, PHS; fourth, Nathalie Falu, CHS; fifth, Cameron Pizzolato, CHS; sixth, Kylie Eues, PHS; and honorable mention Mollie Plessala (SMCC).

Plant Life

First, Ella LeBlanc, SJES; second, Kaleb Thibodeaux, WSMHS; third, Rylee Hill, PHS; fourth, Lola Myers, SJES; fifth, La’Nyla Lucas, BEBMS; sixth, John Andrew Uze, HMHS; and honorable mentions Addyson Duhon (CHS) and Vincent Acosta (MCJHS).

Night Photo

First, Kennedy Hill, BHS; second, Brody Clements, CHS; third, John Andrew Uze, HMHS; fourth, Hailee Cuvillier, PHS; fifth, Macie Jackson, CHS; and sixth, Kayla Businelle, CHS.

Digital – Black and White

Champion: Rylee Hill, PHS.

Life Action

First, Sara LeBlanc, BEBMS.

Domestic Animals

First, Sara LeBlanc, BEBMS; second, Landon Lanclos, CHS; third, Grace Faucheux, HMHS; fourth, Chloe Lanclos, CHS; fifth, Nicholas Bergeron, CHS; sixth, Khloie Larpenteur, GCS; honorable mentions Alexis Romero (WSMHS) and Elijah Trosclair (SJES).

All Other Animals

First, Rylee Hill, PHS; second, Sara LeBlanc, BEBMS; and third, Mollie Plessala, SMCC.

Portrait – Individual

First, Mollie Plessala, SMCC; second, Saige Gary, HMHS; third, Sara LeBlanc, BEBMS; and fourth, John Andrew Uze, HMHS.

Portrait – Group of People

First, Sara LeBlanc, BEBMS.

Architecture

First, Tal Kellebrew, HMHS; and second, Cameron Pizzolato, CHS.

Scenic Landscape

First, Nicholas Bergeron, CHS; second, Rylee Hill, PHS; and third, Maci Jackson, CHS.

Waterscape

First, Vincent Acosta, MCJHS; second, Nathalie Falu, CHS; third, Alyse Harrison, BJHS; fourth, Ava Burgess, CTS; and fifth, Rylee Hill, PHS.

Plant Life

First, Rylee Hill, PHS.

Digital – Art

Winner: John’ Nise Peoples, PHS.

Enhanced Color

First, John’ Nise Peoples, PHS; and second, Cameron Pizzolato, CHS.

Write-On

First, Maci Jackson, CHS; second, Cameron Pizzolato, CHS; third, Bryce Miguez, CHS; and fourth, Landon Lanclos, CHS.

Blur Effects

First, Chloe’ Broussard, WSMHS; and honorable mention Maci Jackson (CHS).

Sewing

Winner: Kennedy Hill, BHS.

Clothing

Champion: Kennedy Hill, BHS.

Sleepwear

Third, Addison Liner, BES.

Skirt

First, Kennedy Hill, BHS.

Costume

First, Madison Kyle, BJHS.

Aprons

First, Tahy Colar, WSMHS; second, Kayla Businelle, CHS; and third, Ashley Bibian, MCJHS.

Creative Stitchery

Champion: Kailyn Garcia, JSAES.

Blankets

First, Emma Pitre, WPFES; and second, LayKen Rodriguez, GCS.

Purse or Tote Bag

First, Emma Clements, HMHS.

Knitted Article

Second, Terry DeMahy, WSMHS.

Crocheted Article

First, Emma Clements, HMHS; and second, Addison Liner, BES.

Any Other

First, Kailyn Garcia, JSAES; second, Katie Guarisco, BJHS; third, Emma Clements, HMHS; fourth, Brittyn Martin, CTS; fifth, Ta’Niaya Lucas, BEBMS; sixth, Lexi Thibodeaux, GCS; and honorable mentions Yulianna Fonseca (MCJHS), Roberto Bibian (JSAES) and Terry DeMahy (WSMHS).