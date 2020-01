The Krewe of Hephaestus started Carnival season with its Twelfth Night Queens Party held Jan. 6 at Atchafalaya at Idlewild Golf Course Club House. From left are Lynwood Hebert, husband of Hephaestus captain; Lisa Hebert, captain; King and Queen Hephaestus LIX Chris Price and Mary Frances Aucoin, and her parents Michelle Trapp and Judge Gregory Aucoin.