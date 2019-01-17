—Brocato Photography

Hephaestus Queens Party held

Thu, 01/17/2019 - 9:19am

The Krewe of Hephaestus celebrated the start of Mardi Gras season with its traditional Twelfth Night Queens Party held Jan. 6. The party was hosted by Queen Hephaestus LVIII Abigail Askew and her family at their home in Berwick. From left are Gary Stansbury, captain; Constance Hardaway, wife of the King Hephaestus LVIII; Derald Hardaway, King Hephaestus LVIII; Askew; and Carter and Colleen Askew, parents of the queen.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019