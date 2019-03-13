Connie Hardaway was welcomed as the newest princess during the Krewe of Hephaestus Princess luncheon held Feb. 26. Princesses are wives of kings of Hephaestus. They were greeted with a toast from King Hephaestus LVIII Derald Hardaway and Hephaestus Captain Gary Stansbury. Princesses attending were, seated from left, Alice Pecoraro, Margaret Bergeron, Denise Bostic, Carrie Stansbury, Connie Hardaway, Tari Bourgeois, Kellye Jo Patterson, Anna Cefalu and Ann Ruiz. Standing from left are Judith Manfre, Denise Haley, Skip Wadhams, Mary Shannon, Benita Landry, Geri Bourgeois, Sondra Dohmann, Kim Hernandez, Brenda Hamer, Charlotte Mahfouz and Ginger Price.

—Brocato Photography photos