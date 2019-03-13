Connie Hardaway was welcomed as the newest princess during the Krewe of Hephaestus Princess luncheon held Feb. 26. Princesses are wives of kings of Hephaestus. They were greeted with a toast from King Hephaestus LVIII Derald Hardaway and Hephaestus Captain Gary Stansbury. Princesses attending were, seated from left, Alice Pecoraro, Margaret Bergeron, Denise Bostic, Carrie Stansbury, Connie Hardaway, Tari Bourgeois, Kellye Jo Patterson, Anna Cefalu and Ann Ruiz. Standing from left are Judith Manfre, Denise Haley, Skip Wadhams, Mary Shannon, Benita Landry, Geri Bourgeois, Sondra Dohmann, Kim Hernandez, Brenda Hamer, Charlotte Mahfouz and Ginger Price.
—Brocato Photography photos

The Krewe of Hephaestus Princess luncheon was held Feb. 26 to welcome its newest princess, Connie Hardaway. They were greeted with a toast from King Hephaestus LVIII Derald Hardaway and Hephaestus Captain Gary Stansbury. Seated from left are Alice Pecoraro, Margaret Bergeron, Denise Bostic, Carrie Stansbury, Connie Hardaway, Tari Bourgeois, Kellye Jo Patterson, Anna Cefalu and Ann Ruiz. Standing from left are Judith Manfre, Denise Haley, Skip Wadhams, Mary Shannon, Benita Landry, Geri Bourgeois, Derald Hardaway, Gary Stansbury, Kim Hernandez, Brenda Hamer, Charlotte Mahfouz, Ginger Price and Sondra Dohmann.

Hephaestus Princess luncheon held

Wed, 03/13/2019 - 9:43am

Connie Hardaway was welcomed as the newest princess during the Krewe of Hephaestus Princess luncheon held Feb. 26. Princesses are wives of kings of Hephaestus. They were greeted with a toast from King Hephaestus LVIII Derald Hardaway and Hephaestus Captain Gary Stansbury.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019