Hephaestus Princess Club holds luncheon

The Krewe of Hephaestus Princess Club Luncheon was held Feb. 21. It was held to honor its newest member Tari Bourgeois, wife of King Hephaestus XLI Dr. Robert Bourgeois. The club is composed of wives of former kings of Hephaestus. Attending were, front row from left, Sondra Dohmann, Maggie Bergeron, Geri Bourgeois, Tari Bourgeois, Anna Cefalu, Lisa Orlando, Denise Bostic and Charlotte Mahfouz. Back row from left are Alice Pecoraro, Ginger Price, Carrie Stansbury, Denise Haley, Judith Manfre, Mary Shannon, Renee’ Vanover, Carolyn Duhon, Brenda Hamer, Kimberly Hernandez and Ann Ruiz. Also attending was member Karen Reed.