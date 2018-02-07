The Krewe of Hephaestus King’s Party was held Jan. 19 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Bob and Tari Bourgeois hosted the event in honor of King Hephaestus LVII David Patterson. From left are Grant Pecoraro, Nicky Pecoraro, Queen Hephaestus LVII Grace Pecoraro, Patterson, Kellye Patterson, Captain Joey Dohmann, Tari Bourgeois, Bob Bourgeois, Sissy Daigle and Dane Daigle.
—Abigail Kathleen Photography Photos
Past kings of the Krewe of Hephaestus attended the Hephaestus King’s Party held Jan. 19 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Seated from left are Roy Bergeron, Jerry Bostic, Dr. Melvin Bourgeois, host Dr. Bob Bourgeois, honoree King Hephaestus LVII David Patterson and Billy Pecoraro. Standing from left are Dr. James Lam, Drake Stansbury, Greg Price, Greg Hamer, Kenneth Cefalu and Cecil Hernandez.
Past queens of the Krewe of Hephaestus were honored guests at the Hephaestus King’s Party Jan. 19 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Seated from left are Margaret Bergeron, Michelle Aucoin, Queen Hephaestus LVII Grace Pecoraro, Caitlyn Minton and Morgan Murdock. Standing from left are Valerie LeBlanc, Therese Smith, Elizabeth Hover and Tracie Hover.
Hephaestus King's Party held Jan. 19
