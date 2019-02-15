Past queens of the Krewe of Hephaestus were honored guests at the Hephaestus King’s Party held Feb. 8 at the Petroleum Club of Morgan City. Seated from left are Elizabeth Hover, Queen Hephaestus LVIII Abigail Askew and Michelle Aucoin. Standing from left are Morgan Murdock, Tracie Hover, Valerie LeBlanc and Jaclyn Landry.