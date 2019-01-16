Grisham has new Theodore Boone thriller coming in May

Wed, 01/16/2019 - 10:56am

NEW YORK (AP) — John Grisham has a new installment ready in the life of young Theodore Boone.
The million-selling author continues his popular series for kids with “Theodore Boone: The Accomplice,” Dutton Children’s Books announced Tuesday. The new novel, the seventh of his Boone books, comes out May 19 with an announced first printing of 1 million copies. This time, the teen legal wizard works to help a close friend arrested for a crime he didn’t commit.
Grisham is best known for such classic courtroom thrillers as “The Firm” and “The Client.”

Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019