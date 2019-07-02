Glover-Stackhouse Scholarship awarded

Nia Lightfoot, a 2019 Morgan City High School graduate, is the recipient of the Glover-Stackhouse Scholarship which totals $5,000. Glover-Stackhouse has been awarding college scholarships to local students for the past 13 years. The annual scholarship is awarded based on academic achievement, outstanding citizenship and community involvement. Students were also asked to write an essay on the importance of education. On hand for the presentation were Phyllis Stackhouse Glover, left, and Lightfoot.