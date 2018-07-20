Glover Stackhouse 2018 Scholarship awarded

The Glover Stackhouse Scholarship was recently awarded to two Morgan City High School seniors. Each four-year scholarship is valued at $5,000. Indeara Chenevert and Fernando Torres Arroyo were the recipients. The annual scholarship is awarded to students who demonstrate academic achievement, outstanding citizenship and community involvement. Students also presented an essay response. On hand for the presentation were Phyllis Stackhouse Glover, Chenevert and Arroyo.