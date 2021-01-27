Girl Scout Cookie sales continue

The Girl Scout Cookie Program has long taught girls how to run a business via in-person booths, door-to-door activity, and the Digital Cookie® platform online, which Girl Scouts USA launched in 2014.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit in the middle of the 2020, girls in southeast Louisiana were inspired to act by hosting canned food drives, sewing masks for their communities, and donating cookies to frontline workers. This year, girls as young as five years old are continuing to embrace their entrepreneurial spirits, stay connected to their communities, and have fun by participating in the cookie program. And, the proceeds from each and every purchase stay local with the troop and its council to power Girl Scouts’ essential leadership programming.

“People will notice some delightful changes to the way we do cookie season this year. With more emphasis on using technology and using girl-powered creative solutions such as innovative drive-thru cookie booths,” said Rebecca Pennington, CEO of Girl Scouts Louisiana East, which serves St. Mary Parish.

This year, Girl Scouts is also providing new materials as part of their cookie badge program to support girls as they run their cookie business online and via social media, helping them be best equipped to sell during these times.

Girl Scout Cookie season is recognized in Girl Scouts Louisiana East now through March 14.

In the Tri-City area, Girl Scouts will also provide cookies directly.

Lena Clements, Service Unit administrator for Morgan City, Berwick, Bayou Vista and Patterson, said Girl Scout Cookies will be available locally. For information on how to get cookies in the Tri-City area contact Clements via email at lenafaith06@gmail.com or call 985-519-3962.