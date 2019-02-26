Mrs. Charles LeBlanc II was honored as the newest member of the Krewe of Galatea Second Line during a luncheon held Feb. 19. Members consist of wives of kings of Galatea. She is the wife of King Galatea L. From left are Mrs. M.D. Shannon III, LeBlanc and Mrs. Charlie Solar.
—Submitted Photos
The Galatea Second Line Luncheon was held Feb. 19 to honor the club’s newest member, Mrs. Charles LeBlanc II, wife of King Galatea L. Members consist of wives of kings of Galatea. In attendance were, front row, from left, Mmes. Alfred Arceneaux, Wendle Huddleston, Lloyd Aucoin, Edgar Barousse, M.D. Shannon III, LeBlanc, Drake Stansbury (Queen Galatea L), Charlie Solar, A.J. Dohmann, Robert McHugh and H.V. Fondren II. Back row, from left, Mmes. Johnny Conrad, Waddell Thibodaux, Hector Ruiz, Ronald Perry, Craig Bennett, Michael Accardo, Robert Opperman, Ed Leonard, Les Ellis, R.L. Covington, Ronald Ratcliff, Alden Vining and David Fuhrer.
Galatea Second Line welcomes newest member
The Krewe of Galatea Second Line Luncheon was held Feb. 19. Members consist of wives of kings of Galatea. Honored was the club's newest member Mrs. Charles LeBlanc II.