Mrs. Charles LeBlanc II was honored as the newest member of the Krewe of Galatea Second Line during a luncheon held Feb. 19. Members consist of wives of kings of Galatea. She is the wife of King Galatea L. From left are Mrs. M.D. Shannon III, LeBlanc and Mrs. Charlie Solar.
—Submitted Photos

The Galatea Second Line Luncheon was held Feb. 19 to honor the club’s newest member, Mrs. Charles LeBlanc II, wife of King Galatea L. Members consist of wives of kings of Galatea. In attendance were, front row, from left, Mmes. Alfred Arceneaux, Wendle Huddleston, Lloyd Aucoin, Edgar Barousse, M.D. Shannon III, LeBlanc, Drake Stansbury (Queen Galatea L), Charlie Solar, A.J. Dohmann, Robert McHugh and H.V. Fondren II. Back row, from left, Mmes. Johnny Conrad, Waddell Thibodaux, Hector Ruiz, Ronald Perry, Craig Bennett, Michael Accardo, Robert Opperman, Ed Leonard, Les Ellis, R.L. Covington, Ronald Ratcliff, Alden Vining and David Fuhrer.

Galatea Second Line welcomes newest member

Tue, 02/26/2019 - 12:42pm

The Krewe of Galatea Second Line Luncheon was held Feb. 19. Members consist of wives of kings of Galatea. Honored was the club's newest member Mrs. Charles LeBlanc II.

Include in Front Page Slideshow
Subscribe and see the e-Edition of the St. Mary Now for the complete story.

ST. MARY NOW & FRANKLIN BANNER-TRIBUNE

Franklin Banner-Tribune
P.O. Box 566, Franklin, LA 70538
Phone: 337-828-3706
Fax: 337-828-2874

Morgan City Daily Review
P.O. Box 948, Morgan City, LA 70381
Phone: 985-384-8370
Fax: 985-384-4255

St Mary Now Copyright  © 2019