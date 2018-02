The Krewe of Galatea Charter Members Luncheon was held Jan. 31 at the home of Carolyn Fondren in Morgan City. In attendance were, seated from left, Ellen Ruiz, Marina Lee, Beverly Hamer and Mary Catherine Gray. Standing from left are Galatea Captain (traditionally unnamed), Dez Kapp, Fondren, Katherine Distefano, Honorine Abel and Rosemarie Vining.